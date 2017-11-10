WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

DAVID KEMP



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849

b) Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE AND RETENTION OF DEFERRED BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS AT NIL COST NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 13,770 options exercised £7.145 6,615 options sold

d) Aggregated information





-Aggregated volume

13,770 options exercised



6,615 options sold at £7.145

e) Date of the transaction

2017-11-09