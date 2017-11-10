Apetit Plc, Managers' Transactions, on November 10th, 2017 at 3:30 p.m EET
------- Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Merive Oy Position: Closely associated person Legal person: Yes
------- Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Veijo Meriläinen Position: Member of the Board
-------
Initial notification Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20171110094017_2
-------
Issuer Name: APETIT PLC LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
-------
Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-11-09 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI (XHEL)
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009003503
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: EUR 14.00000 (2): Volume: 120 Unit price: EUR 14.00000 (3): Volume: 2,056 Unit price: EUR 14.00000 (4): Volume: 200 Unit price: EUR 14.00000 (5): Volume 24 Unit price: EUR 14.00000
-------
Aggregated transactions: Volume: 2,500 AveragePrice: EUR 14.00000
Apetit Plc
For more information, please contact Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to:
Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.apetitgroup.fi/en
