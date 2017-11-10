Defence IQ's Global Surface Warships Market Report 2018

LONDON, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Constrained global naval budgets in recent years have created a widespread sense of instability; this has had a huge impact on navies around the world, causing them to re-asses their current state and consider procurement decisions in the coming years.

In a recent survey conducted by Defence IQ on more than 500 senior officers and executives, Defence IQ explore the key challenges of procurement processes and top priorities for the future.From the findings it is evident thatinteroperability remains a key theme in procurement decisions however lack of budget was cited as the most significant challenge for procurement processes.

This market report will provide use with valuable insights into where the priorities lie for procurement, upcoming key trend in procurement and current biggest threat to surface fleets. Download the report here

The International Surface Warships Forum with explore the long-term plans and goals of the surface warship community, allowing delegates to define best practice and to understand how the application of the latest technologies will enable them to deliver greater effect as a naval force. View the full programme here

