Trading in myTaste AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is November 15, 2017.
Short name: TASTE BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010442038 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 144604 ---------------------------
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Arctic Securities. For further information, please call Arctic Securities on Tel +46 844686100
