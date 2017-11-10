BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

10 NOVEMBER 2017

The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 39,851 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were transferred on 10 November 2017 to Edward Ayres for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.

Mr Ayres immediately thereafter sold 18,768 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £34.2885 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities. The balance of 21,083 shares were transferred to Mrs Jane Ayres.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1 Edward Ayres

2 Jane Ayres 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1 Director (PDMR)

2 PCA of PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

1a Exercise of award granted in November 2014 under the Company's Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.

1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.

1c & 2 Transfer of shares to Jane Ayres (PCA). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

1a Nil 39,851

1b £34.2885 18,768

1c & 2 Nil 21,083 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 November 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717