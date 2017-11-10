BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, November 10
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
10 NOVEMBER 2017
The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 39,851 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were transferred on 10 November 2017 to Edward Ayres for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Performance Share Plan.
Mr Ayres immediately thereafter sold 18,768 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £34.2885 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities. The balance of 21,083 shares were transferred to Mrs Jane Ayres.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1 Edward Ayres
2 Jane Ayres
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1 Director (PDMR)
2 PCA of PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1a Exercise of award granted in November 2014 under the Company's Performance Share Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.
1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.
1c & 2 Transfer of shares to Jane Ayres (PCA).
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
1a Nil 39,851
1b £34.2885 18,768
1c & 2 Nil 21,083
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|10 November 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717