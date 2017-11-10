ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Spoleto, a fast-casual Italian restaurant that combines the sophistication of gourmet-quality food with the speed of quick service, is expanding its presence in the United States with the opening of its Miami store located in the Dadeland Mall. Spoleto will bring South Florida residents fresh, delicious Italian cuisine for family and friends in a casual, modern and artsy environment. Spoleto is known for its diverse offerings, that introduce visitors to a light and fresh side of Italian culinary beyond traditional pasta.

"The Spoleto team is proud to bring our concept to South Florida and introduce Miami residents to our delicious Italian menu offerings, as we continue to grow," said U.S. Company President John Velasquez. "At Spoleto, our mission is to provide our guests with a truly outstanding culinary experience, and we accomplish this by offering authentically Italian, high quality food. We also give our guests freedom to choose and customize their very own unique recipes with a variety of organic and farm-fresh ingredients, sauces, and proteins made daily in our restaurants."

The Miami restaurant is the first location in South Florida and makes the sixth corporate-owned location in the U.S. since its expansion two years ago. Spoleto's menu offers a variety of dishes for lunch and dinner, giving guests a plethora of Italian-inspired items that can be enjoyed anytime. Additionally, the menu includes gluten-free pastas and flatbreads, organic produce that is locally sourced when possible, and house-made protein options, such as the popular giant meatball and roasted chicken.

All ingredients and protein options can be mixed with gourmet and specialty pasta, focaccia flat breads and farm-fresh salads. The menu puts an emphasis on gourmet Italian ingredients such as truffle oil, balsamic glaze, burrata cheese, and prosciutto and offers more than 30 fresh ingredients.

"Our brand is continuing to develop new concepts and introduce our guests to fresh, seasonal and innovative menu items, while still offering traditional Italian favorites," said Velasquez. "Our goal is to continue growing our brand throughout the U.S. by expanding into key markets like Miami."

The restaurant will officially open on Saturday, Nov. 11 and will operate Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant and can be found in the Fashion Wing (Level 1) at the Dadeland Mall located at 7535 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, Fla., 33156.

About Spoleto

Spoleto combines the speed of fresh-casual service with the sophistication of an Italian restaurant and gourmet-quality food. Spoleto offers a diverse seasonal menu based on the availability of fresh local products and an endless number of guest-selected food combinations. A choice of 30 authentic Italian-inspired toppings gives everyone a chance to create meals that inspire their palate. Guests can craft a pasta dish, flatbread or salad and interact with our chefs to experiment with a variety of fresh ingredients in Spoleto's open kitchen.

Media Contact

Paige Wagner

Uproar PR for Spoleto

Email Contact

321-236-102 x230



