MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Epoch Lacrosse, a U.S. design and technology company that specializes in lacrosse, announces the release of Epoch iD, a protective collection designed to provide safe and comfortable performance at the best value in the game. Engineered for the emerging lacrosse player, the Epoch iD protective line offers players high performance gloves, arm pads and shoulder pads.

"Our Epoch iD line is engineered for the pros and built for all players -- it provides the pathway for lacrosse players to find their true identities in the game," said James Miceli principal at Epoch Lacrosse. "While each player is unique, our goal is to create the best gear for them; gear that not only fits and protects, but allows them to advance their game to the next level."

The iD Gloves are engineered with many of the same features found in Epoch's industry-leading Integra gloves, including the Tri-Layer Dual Density Foam Stack. Epoch iD arm pads utilize a two-step processed, lightweight, high density, EVA foam, which make it light and comfortable. Providing ample protection in a sleek profile, the iD Arm Pad is loaded with technology.

Additionally, the iD Shoulder Pads were engineered to grow with players throughout the game and are designed for a perfect fit while providing extreme flexibility and sound protection. The lightweight shoulder pads do not restrict mobility and are designed for all levels of play.

The Epoch iD Protective collection is now available at select retailers. The Epoch iD Gloves are $99.99 MSRP, the Epoch iD Arm Pads are $64.99 MSRP, and the Epoch iD Shoulder Pads are $79.99 MSRP. To check out Epoch iD in action, view its official video. To learn more about Epoch Lacrosse, please visit epochlacrosse.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse's use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players -- including the Dragonfly Eight, its brand-new shaft for elite lacrosse players.

