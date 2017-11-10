NORTH ANDOVER, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Semcasting, creators of the patented IP targeting technology Semcasting Smart Zones®, that it qualified for the Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Semcasting's revenue grew 150 percent from 2013 to 2016 to secure its spot on the list for the third consecutive year.

The data-as-a-service company is committed to providing marketers across verticals proprietary data enabled audiences and deterministic attribution solutions. Attribution services account for about 16.5 percent of Semcasting's current revenue. Attribution has increased 1,981 percent since Semcasting first launched its Site Visitor Attribution (SVA) product in 2015. Semcasting's solution uses IP-based campaign matching to create a common ID that helps a marketer determine an exact match to advertising impressions that reached the target audience and ultimately led to purchases -- digital or physical.

"Marketing attribution is a hot button issue because there is more investment across screens that needs to be justified and advertisers now realize it is possible," said Ray Kingman, CEO and co-founder of Semcasting. "More clients are building attribution into the reporting at the start of their campaigns, and Semcasting leverages our offline roots and patented IP-targeting platform to deliver deterministic matching from impression to in-store purchase. Being responsive to clients' needs has allowed us to increase our footprint among key accounts, which ultimately earned us the right to be featured on the Technology Fast 500 list for the third time."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

Semcasting was founded in 2009. In addition to the 150 percent revenue growth from 2013 to 2016, Semcasting has grown its staff by 161 percent with offices in North Andover, MA, New York City, Buffalo, NY, Orlando, FL and San Francisco, CA.

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

Semcasting was previously ranked as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2016 and 2015.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Semcasting

Semcasting is the next generation in Data Management Platforms, providing actionable intelligence for marketing services, CRM enhancement, and manufacturing logistics on any Internet-enabled device. Our Semcasting Smart Zones® platform maps the demographic attributes of real consumers and businesses to their Internet delivery points in order to automate the creation of highly qualified and verified audiences. Semcasting matches customers, prospects, and Internet traffic to the locations and devices they prefer, enabling analytics and advertising to be targeted with nearly 100 percent reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

