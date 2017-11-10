Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, 2025 - With Growing Mass Customization of Products is Increasing the Demand for Factory Automation

DUBLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include with growing mass customization of products is increasing the demand for factory automation and rapid adoption of automation in manufacturing processes due to increase in labour wages.



Based on end user, the market is segregated into discrete and process. Discrete is further segmented into electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, machine manufacturing and other discretes.



Process is further segmented into mining & metals, petrochemicals & fertilizers, water & wastewater management, oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, electric power generation, paper & pulp, food, beverages & tobacco, plastic & textile, packaging and other processes.



In terms of technology the market is classified into product lifecycle management (PLM), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), human-machine interface (HMI), distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC) & remote terminal unit (RTU), programmable automation controller (PAC), safety, manufacturing execution system (MES) & manufacturing operations management (MOM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP).



Depending on component, the market is categorized into industrial robots, control devices, industrial networks, enclosures, control valves, field instruments, cables and sensors.



Industrial Robots is further segmented into selective compliance assembly robot arm(Scara), frame grabber, optics & led lighting, robot with revolute configuration or jointed-arm, processors & software, machine vision, cameras, digital camera, cartesian robot, smart camera, cylindrical robot, analog camera and other industrial robots.



Control Devices is further divided into relays & switches, servo motors and drives. Industrial Networks is categorized into wireless networks, cellular technologies, wired networks (Industrial Ethernet) and short-range.

Control Valves is further segmented into gate valve, plug valve, diaphragm valve, ball valve, globe valve, butterfly valve and other control valves. Sensors are further segregated into position, pressure, image, temperature and other sensors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By End User



5 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By Technology



6 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By Component



7 Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Emerson Electric company

Yokogawa Electric

M+W group

Siemens

Baumuller

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

ABB Ltd

General Electric

Johnson Controls

Ametek Inc

Omron

Aspen Technology Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l2xxtw/global_industrial



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716