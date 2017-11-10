Flow Meters Market to Grow at 6.42% CAGR to 2022 led by Ultrasonic Segment - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Flow Meters Market Size will reach $9.30 billion by 2022 from $6.81 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.42% between (2017-2022) driven by the rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil; increasing demand for flow meters from oil & gas and water & waste water industries; while Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market.

Key players operating in the flow meters market include Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Azbil (Japan), Badger Meter (US), Krohne Messtechnik (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Endress Hauser (Switzerland), Litre Meter (UK), Sierra Instruments (US), SICK AG (US), Seametrics Inc. (US), EQUFLOW (Netherlands), Max Machinery (US), McCrometer (US), Sensirion (Switzerland), Thermal Instruments (US), Brooks Instruments (US), AW Lake Company (US), KEM Kuppers Elektromechanik (Germany), Katronic Technologies (UK), and Parker Hannifin (US).

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the flow meters market during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the flow meters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to lead the flow meters market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for water & waste water treatment (which includes grey water recycling, purge treatment, biogas measurement, and effluent treatment) due to the rising demand from the irrigation industry.

The ultrasonic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flow meters market, in terms of value and volume, from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased usage of ultrasonic flow meters in water & waste water, metals & mining and other industries in the emerging economies. This is because players in the market are focusing on expanding their capacities in Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America which is expected to drive the growth of flow meters during the forecast period.

This report segments the flow meters market on the basis of type, end-sue industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market and its sub segments across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key growth strategies, and recent developments (such as expansions, new products & technology launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and joint ventures) associated with the flow meters market.

This report will help leaders/new entrants in the flow meters market in the following ways:

Will have a better understanding of the flow meters market Will provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities Will help gain insights regarding competitors and their positions in the flow meters market

Another research titled Intelligent Flow Meter Market Global Trend & Forecast to 2022 says, the intelligent flow meter market is expected to reach $7.76 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2016 and 2022. Market for magnetic flow meters to hold significant share of the intelligent flow meter market during the forecast period. Intelligent flow meter market in APAC expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Companies such as ABB Ltd. (U.S.), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Brooks Instruments (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Endress + Hauser AG (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Krohne Messtechnik GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Sierra Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) have been profiled in this 224 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/341133-intelligent-flow-meter-market-by-type-coriolis-electromagnetic-vortex-ultrasonic-and-others-by-technology-profibus-hart-others-by-application-water-wastewater-oil-gas-chemicals-others-and-geography-global-trends-forecasts-to-2014-2020.html

