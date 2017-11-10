Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Drugs Market 2017-2027

LONDON, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, Progress and Revenue Forecasting: Evaluation of Classes (Biologic DMARDs, Synthetic DMARDs) and Products Including Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, Rituxan, Actemra and Biosimilars; Assessment of Leading Companies Including AbbVie, Roche, J&J, Amgen, Pfizer and Merck & Co.; Prediction of Leading National Markets; and Investigation of Late-Stage R&D Including IL-6, JAK, BTK and GM-CSF Inhibitors

The introduction of new biologic drugs in Rheumatoid Arthritis, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of rise to prominence of biosimilars that provides a way of reducing the cost of treatment for patients. In addition, the arrival of new JAK inhibitors and BTK inhibitors could provide patients with oral treatments rather than taking their medications intravenously. The expected increases in efficacy are expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 135 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs across 183 pages

• Analysis of key players in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

• AbbVie Pharmaceuticals

• Roche Pharmaceuticals

• Johnson & Johnson

• Amgen

• Pfizer

• Merck and Co.

• BMS

• UCB

• Global Rheumatoid Arthritis market outlook and analysis from 2017-2027

• Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027:

• Major Biologics drugs forecast 2017-2027

• Major non-biologics drugs forecast 2017-2027

• Leading drugs forecast 2017-2027

• Regional Rheumatoid Arthritis market forecasts from 2017-2027:

• US forecast 2017-2027,

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• UK forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• Italy forecast 2017-2027

• Spain forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil forecast 2017-2027

• Russia forecast 2017-2027

• China forecast 2017-2027

Key questions answered:

• What does the future hold for the Pharmaceutical industry with regards to RA?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience:

• Leading Pharmaceutical companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Banks

