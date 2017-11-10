Attributes Significant Growth to Product Innovation and Customer Focus



ATLANTA, 2017-11-10 14:53 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QASymphony, a leader in enterprise software testing, today announced it ranked No. 44 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America, in the software category. During the period in review, 2013 to 2016, the company experienced 3700% growth in revenue, earning it the No. 28 rank in the software category.



The Fast 500 announcement comes on the heels of QASymphony being recognized on the Inc. 5000 as the 8th fastest growing, private software company in America.



QASymphony CEO Dave Keil attributes the explosive growth of the company to its product innovation and attentiveness to the customers it serves. "It's our dedication to product innovation and our customer-first mentality that has propelled us to where we are today," said Keil. "We pride ourselves on being the champion for quality across enterprise organizations and work hard to support testing from the C-suite to DevOps and QA."



About QASymphony QASymphony is a leading provider of software testing solutions for the enterprise, enabling teams to test smarter, test faster and test at scale. QASymphony's innovative qTest Platform covers test case management, exploratory testing, test analytics and behavioral driven development (BDD). The platform integrates with a wide range of open source and commercial software including Atlassian's JIRA, VersionOne, CA Agile Central (formerly Rally), Selenium, Jenkins and many more. The company has over 500 customers across 30+ countries including Salesforce, Barclays, Cisco, Samsung, Verizon and Office Depot. QASymphony was selected by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Application Development" and recognized as the 8th fastest-growing private software company in America on the Inc. 5000 list for 2017. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.qasymphony.com or follow the company on Twitter at @QASymphony.



About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.



In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.



Media Contact: Kira Mondrus, CMO QASymphony 844-798-4386 kiramondrus@qasymphony.com