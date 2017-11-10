The top Ethereum news story from this week is a pleasant departure from what we've seen over the last few weeks. The second-biggest cryptocurrency actually escaped limbo, broke free of the $300.00 level, and advanced 5.62% over seven days.The Ethereum to USD exchange rate was near $309.34 at the time of writing.ETH prices did reach much higher during the course of the night, but those gains were dampened by an exodus to fiat currency. The crypto market cap fell to $200.77 billion as a result of the sudden capital flight.That said, a reverse-rotation is clearly in effect. Money is flowing out of Bitcoin and into altcoins; Bitcoin dominance is down from 63% to 57%.What.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...