Definiens AG: Definiens Presents Cutting-Edge Data at the 32nd Annual SITC Congress

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / With the start of the 32nd Annual Meeting (Nov. 8-12) of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in National Harbor, Maryland, Definiens, the leader in Tissue Phenomics®, will exhibit key findings highlighting the impact of its end-to-end service portfolio for biomarker programs in immuno-oncology.

Definiens makes a strong contribution to the scientific program at SITC with two scientific talks and three poster presentations that highlight key insights obtained using Definiens' technology. These key insights include highlighting the relevance of spatial analysis and the value of automated profiling of the tumor and its immune-context, which is presented in two posters that reveal the prognostic and predictive roles of CD8 and PD-L1.

Not only do contextual information and spatial analysis play a critical role in the discovery of prognostic and predictive biomarkers, it is also the combination of information from genome and phenome that provides significant prognostic benefits. This is exemplified by Nathalie Harder in an oral presentation. Further third-party contributions describe the value of combining genomic and phenomic information with Definiens technology for the characterization of the Tumor Micro-environment.

Definiens will also unveil its game-changing Immuno-Oncology Panel (IO-Panel) as part of its groundbreaking new "Insights"-Services portfolio. This latest ready-to-use offering by Definiens enables standardized profiling with a Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel. This combination of Definiens' powerful Tissue Phenomics® technology and Mosaic Laboratories' high-quality multiplex assays is able to provide unprecedented resolution of the tumor microenvironment which facilitates the identification of novel prognostic and predictive signatures. This novel data can be seen at the poster presentation and talk at the SITC Pre-Conference, delivered by DR. Svenja Lippok.

A summary of presentations is found below.

Talks:

Combining Immunophenomics With Gene Expression Panel for Improved Prostate Cancer Recurrence Prediction

N. Harder 1, H. Hessel 2, M. Athelogou 1, A. Buchner 3, C. Stief 3, T. Kirchner 2, G. Schmidt 1, R. Huss 1

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 Institute of Pathology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany; 3 Department of Urology, Ludwig-Maximilians-University, Munich, Germany

Session 209: Emerging Models & Imaging Saturday, Nov. 11: 5:20 - 5:35 p.m.

Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel for Standardized Profiling of the Immune Status Based on Spatial and Functional Characterization of the Tumor Microenvironment

Svenja Lippok

SITC Pre-conference "Immuno-Oncology Biomarkers: Today's Imperatives for Tomorrow's Needs"

Session 1: Biomarkers in Development, Wednesday, Nov. 8: 8:25 a.m.

Posters:

# P83 Characterizing Cancers by Prevalence on the PD-L1/CD8 Axis

G. Schmidt 1, K. Steele 2, A. Meier 1, T. Herz 1, T. H. Tan 1, B. Higgs 2, S. Althammer 1, R. Huss 1

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 MedImmune, Gaithersburg MD, USA

Friday, Nov. 10: 12:30 - 2 p.m. (Lunch) Friday, November 10: 6:30 - 8 p.m. (Reception)

# P4 The Prognostic and Predictive Roles of a CD8/ PD-L1 Signature in Cancer

S. Althammer 1, K. Steele 2, M. Widmaier 1, C. Brown 2, T. H. Tan 1, L. Rognoni 1, H. Kaplon 3, D. Friedrich 1, B. W. Higgs 2, G. Schmidt 1, K. Ranade 2, M. C. Dieu-Nosjean 3

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 MedImmune, Gaithersburg MD, USA; 3 INSERM, Paris, France

Saturday, Nov. 11: 12:30 - 2 p.m. (Lunch) Saturday, Nov. 11: 6:30 - 8 p.m. (Reception)

# P54 Multiplex IHC Immuno-Oncology Panel for Standardized Profiling of the Immune Status Based on Spatial Characterization of the Tumor Microenvironment

S. Lippok 1, K. Schneider 1, T. Wiestler 1, R. Korn 1, D. Medrikova 1, M. Widmaier 1, M. Hager 1, I. Kanchev 1, A. Masci 2, G. C. Sia 2, C. A. Kerfoot 2, L. M. Dauffenbach 2, F. Leiss 1

1 Definiens, Munich, Germany; 2 Mosaic Laboratories, Lake Forest, USA

Saturday, Nov. 11: 12:30 - 2 p.m. (Lunch) Saturday, Nov. 11: 6:30 - 8 p.m. (Reception)

About Definiens

Improving patient lives by unlocking the tissue phenome.

In oncology, therapeutic strategies have shifted from a direct assault on cancer cells to recruiting the immune system for that purpose. Our mission is to accelerate breakthroughs in immuno-oncology by helping pharmaceutical researchers better leverage tissue-based information through Definiens Tissue Phenomics® - technology. Our expertise accelerates and deepens understanding of disease biology and immune system mechanisms and allows to bring multi-omics data into a cancer-relevant context, which facilitates the translation of new insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our vision is to create unique and actionable patient profiles through harmonized biomarkers for an individualized standard of care, where patients experience fewer side effects and live longer. Definiens' proven technology has been used in thousands of projects, yielding results that have accelerated drug development and produced over 650 peer-reviewed publications.

Definiens is a member of the AstraZeneca group, providing products and services to companies across the life sciences sector, including MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca.

Definiens' Tissue Phenomics approach was awarded the 2013 Frost and Sullivan Company of the Year Award for Global Tissue Diagnostics and Pathology Imaging. For more information, please visit: www.definiens.com.

