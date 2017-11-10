Eros Now will be available on webOS enabled LG smart TVs globally

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, will be available on webOS enabled LG smart TVs worldwide with a preferred placement for the Eros Now app in the devices in India.

Eros Now's vast library of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, TV shows, originals and more will be accessible by millions of LG smart TV owners across the globe. Users will also be able to enjoy a range of exciting features including full length movies, thematic curated playlists, multi-language subtitles for movies, music video playlists, regional language filters, and access to a watch list of titles.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "We are excited to partner with one of the largest and formidable brands in consumer electronics. Smart TVs are increasingly becoming a must-have in every household today. This partnership provides millions of LG smart TV users with unlimited access to Eros Now's vast library of premium content, as well as a seamless viewing experience for Eros Now users which furthers our vision of being platform agnostic

Mr. Younchul Park, Director Home Entertainment-LG Electronics India said, "We are very excited to partner with Eros Now. At LG, we constantly look at partnerships which can offer value proposition to consumers and our association is a step forward towards this endeavor. The market for smart TV is experiencing an upsurge in India. Availability of good content can certainly enhance the overall consumer experience of smart televisions. We are very confident that good content will further drive smart TV sales in India and create a conducive eco-system for us to cater to the ever-increasing demand."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its more than 75 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

