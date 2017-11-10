Vivo and Qualcomm signed a memorandum of understanding worth 4 billion U.S. dollars

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, Vivo, a leading young brand in the global mobile phone market, and one of Qualcomm's key partners, has signed a memorandum of understanding worth 4 billion U.S. dollars with Qualcomm. The signing of this memorandum of understanding signifies Vivo and Qualcomm's technical partnership and patent sharing, and will ensure Vivo's leading position in mobile-related technologies.

To cater to the needs of more than two hundred million users, Vivo is committed to providing innovative and cutting-edge technologies in mobile photography, gaming, smart power saving and many other aspects in collaboration with Qualcomm's optimized platforms.

With the advent of 5G, Vivo understands the importance of human-computer interaction and has planned a series of collaborative initiatives to accelerate the formulation of 5G standards. In terms of the 5G SoC (System on Chip), Vivo will also share its many years of consumer market experience with Qualcomm to provide consumers with a better and more customized user experience.

Vivo is also working with Qualcomm on research and development in the biometrics space. At MWC Shanghai this July, Vivo unveiled the Vivo Under Display fingerprint scanning solution based on Qualcomm fingerprint sensors and drew the industry's spotlight. Vivo will continue to work with Qualcomm on other core technologies, particularly 3D facial identification, palm prints, fingerprints, iris scanning and other biometric technologies, to improve the ease-of-use and security of mobile phone biometrics.

Ranking among the top five mobile phone brands in the world, Vivo continues to lead in technology application and consumer insights and aims to stay at the forefront of technology by working with global partners.

This month, Vivo announced expansion plans into the European and African markets in 2018 to increase market share and brand leadership. With this 4 billion U.S dollar memorandum of understanding, this partnership with Qualcomm will help to strengthen its leading position in the industry.

