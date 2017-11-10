Market impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Markets



What you need to know: Effective January 1, 2018, Nasdaq will introduce a Nordic Extranet Provider license fee and all Nordic Extranet Providers will be required to sign an Extranet Provider Agreement.



What is changing? Nasdaq is introducing a fee schedule for Extranet Providers as follows:



Service Level New Extranet Provider License Fee (/month) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordic Equity Extranet Provider 1-3: €500 4-10: €1200 11-30: €2500 30+: €5000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordic Derivatives Extranet Provider 1-3: €200 4-10: €700 10+: €1500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordic Fixed Income Extranet Provider 1-3: €200 4-10: €700 10+: €1500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Commodities Extranet Provider 1-3: €200 4-10: €700 10+: €1500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Baltic Equity and Fixed Income Extranet €200 Provider --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



What is the Extranet Provider License fee? Paying the Nordic Extranet Provider License fee gives the Extranet Provider the right to distribute raw data feeds to customers receiving data directly from Nasdaq either via INET, Genium INET or Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF). An Extranet Provider connection is where Nasdaq is peering with the provider and not directly with the customer. Extranets can provide connectivity to Nasdaq Nordic Equity, Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodity markets on their network.



What is the Extranet Provider Agreement? The Extranet Provider Agreement governing the Extranet Providers right to receive data from Nasdaq and distribute it to their customers. In the Extranet Provider Agreement, there are requirements that Extranet Providers must adhere to. As part of the agreement, Extranet Providers have to report the customers that are receiving Nasdaq Nordic data on a monthly basis. To get more information about the Extranet Provider agreement, please contact your market data sales representative.



Why is Nasdaq making this change? Extranet providers are currently not being charged for the distribution of data from the Nordic Markets. Nasdaq wants to harmonize the data distribution requirements with other data distributors in the form of a smaller fee since only raw data is being distributed.



Nasdaq wants to implement an agreement between Nasdaq Global Information Services and those Extranet Providers that provide access to Nordic data to harmonize the Nordic Extranet policies with the U.S. Extranet policies, and to ensure downstream customers are in compliance with Nasdaq policies.



Where can I find additional information? For questions regarding this notice, please speak to your Sales Representative or contact DataSales@nasdaq.com or by telephone +46 8 405 7500.