Global Medical Tourism Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Increase in Number of the US Medical Tourists

DUBLIN, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Medical Tourism Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Medical Tourism Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in number of the US medical tourist, increasing aging population in the world and recent technological developments in medical tourism.



Based on treatment type the market is categorized into neurological treatment, fertility treatment, cardiovascular treatment, cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, bariatric surgery, cosmetic treatment, general treatment, dental treatment, ophthalmology, kidney and liver transplants and other treatment types.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increase in Number of the US Medical Tourist

Increasing Aging Population in the world

Recent Technological Developments in Medical Tourism

4 Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type



Neurological Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Cosmetic Treatment

General Treatment

Dental Treatment

Ophthalmology

Kidney and Liver Transplants

5 Medical Tourism Market, By Geography



6 Key Player Activities



7 Leading Companies



Fortis Healthcare Ltd

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Barbados Fertility Centre

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

Asian Heart Institute

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Seoul National University Hospital

Hospital Samitivej Public Company Limited

Raffles Medical Group

Prince Court Medical Center

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Min-Sheng General Hospital

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Infectious Diseases Partners Pte. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2sndxh/global_medical



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716