Healthcare analytics start-up Sensio AIR has today announced that it has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Award Honoree for its Sensio AIR allergen tracking device. Judged by a panel of independent industrial designers, engineers and members of the trade media Sensio AIR has been presented with a title previously awarded to HP, Lenovo and Dell to name a few.

For this year's edition of CES, the panel selected the most outstanding, cutting-edge consumer products showcased across 28 different categories, with Sensio AIR receiving the award for the 'Tech for a Better World' category.

Having battled asthma and allergies all their lives, husband and wife co-founders Cyrille Najjar and Dr. Eve Tamraz Najjar decided to tackle an unresolved issue, all while highlighting the significance of preventive healthcare. On a mission to reveal invisible, potentially life-threatening airborne particles, they developed the first patented sensor capable of identifying and tracking them. Talking about the reasons behind the company's mission, Cyrille Najjar, CEO and co-founder of Sensio AIR said, "Air quality is a challenge to understand even for some of the world's most prominent regulatory committees, like WHO or EPA. We took it upon ourselves to link asthma and pollution in order to highlight the impact air quality can have on asthma and allergy sufferers and we've done so by focusing on the preventative and predictive aspects," he explained.

Dr. Eve Tamraz Najjar, CSO and co-founder of Sensio AIR commented on the recognition by CES. "We are very honored to have won such an esteemed award," she said. "The acknowledgement gives credit to all the hard work completed in-house so far, and gives us the motivation and means to push the product in the US market. This validation from CES enables us to project the significance of asthma and allergy prevention on a larger scale, and therefore change the way respiratory conditions are dealt with in the US and the rest of the world," she concluded.

The Sensio AIR allergen tracking device will be showcased at booth #50009 in Eureka Park at CES 2018, which runs from January 9th until the 12th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Sensio AIR team has also developed a mobile app that helps sufferers understand their symptoms, prevent future outbreaks and manage the effects it does this by monitoring the air quality data of 200 cities across the world. The Sensio AIR mobile application is available for download on the App Store here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sensio-air/id1252417620?mt=8.

About Sensio AIR

The product

After two years of research, Sensio AIR was born: a patented allergen tracking device made with a unique technology able to detect and identify airborne particles. The product also provides users with tailored feedback and encourages them to take the necessary steps towards achieving a cleaner, healthier living environment. If users already possess a smart home automation system, Sensio AIRwill instantly connect to the installed network.

Sensio AIR boasts a unique sensor that uses the very latest in remote detection technology. Ultimately, this permits the user to request particle identification data from the comfort of their own home. The Sensio AIR device is set to hit the market in 2018.

The market

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, less than half of American asthma sufferers reported being taught how to avoid triggers1. Internationally, around a quarter of a million people die early every year because of asthma and almost all of these deaths are avoidable2. Sensio Air is determined to change these statistics for good.

Since allergens are microscopic, they cannot be seen by the naked eye meaning people do not always understand the significant role airborne particles play when it comes to health. Additionally, most asthma and allergy sufferers turn to treatment after their symptoms take hold, instead of preventing them from occurring in the first place. The Sensio AIR team is made up of experts who excel in live particle monitoring and allergen identification so the hard part is taken care of.

The company

Sensio Air's founders Cyrille Najjar and Dr. Eve Tamraz Najjar both suffer from airborne allergies and asthma. Together, they have worked to develop a sensor that identifies and tracks the airborne particles known to trigger allergic or asthmatic reactions, and are now looking to ensure sufferers have the knowledge to both understand their symptoms and manage their effects.

