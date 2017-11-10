MUMBAI, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

If you are an IP professional, a consultant, a strategy manager, a business executive or an M&A professional this report could potentially save you a lot of effort in understanding the IP of medical 3D printing. Bharat Book Bureau has added the report "Global intellectual property (IP), patent landscape, state-of-the-art report of 3D printing and rapid manufacturing in medical technology" to its offering.

The report focuses on the intellectual property of 3D printing (=additive manufacturing) as well as subtractive manufacturing, therefore overall rapid manufacturing for medical applications (medical technology, medical devices and healthcare). It includes more than 250 selected patents (> 110 individual inventions) worldwide from 1 Jan 2006 to 31 Dec 2016 and shows you which inventions are protected by patents in which countries. It offers a concise overview of the IP landscape as well as an easy-to-understand patent-by-patent analysis.



The patents identified and analysed were mainly in the fields of dental, orthopedics, general medical, tissue engineering, monitoring & diagnostic, data, CMF, hearing devices, spine, orthosis, cancer surgery and airway devices.

Discover the intellectual property of 3D Printing and Rapid Manufacturing in Medical Technology. Our report can typically be understood by senior managers, not just technical experts. IP insights and syntheses can be critical to your IP, R&D, innovation, application development, business development, M&A and broader business strategy.



Get a glimpse of Global intellectual property (IP), patent landscape, 3D printing and rapid manufacturing Market :

https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/956735

Structure:

Our report features a synthesis of the IP landscape and a patent-by-patent analysis.



1. IP landscape synthesis

Ideal for business executives, consultants, IP, R&D, innovation, business development, application development or M&A leaders who want to understand the essence of medical 3D printing IP in a brief amount of time

Read a small number of pages to understand the IP landscape globally

See per key field which types of inventions are protected in which countries

Browse through the detailed list of all inventions and their specific application focus

2. Patent-by-patent analysis

• Ideal for IP managers, consultants, researchers, application developers

• For each invention/patent, read an insightful synthesis that is easy to understand, short and to-the-point, including:

i. Application focus

ii. Identified problems & needs

iii. Overall proposed solution

iv. Key elements

• Do not worry about summarizing multi-page long technical patent documents yourself, just copy/paste our analysis and tweak it to your needs



Typical uses of the report:

Based on the patent sample and your background, you can use the information as a starting point to:

Understand what types of inventions are protected in which countries

Deduce the gaps that exist and that your business could fill

Tailor your R&D, innovation and M&A strategy to address unmet needs

Understand the state-of-the-art of a specific innovation field quickly

Decide whether it is worth researching a specific application

Get an idea of how important specific countries have become in a certain field

Use the IP landscape to better judge the competitive value of your innovation agenda

Enlarge or shorten the sample of inventions included, for further analyses based on your needs

Executive summary:

This report analyses and synthesizes the intellectual property (IP) of rapid manufacturing in the medical field, which consists of 3D printing (additive manufacturing) and subtractive manufacturing. The inventions were selected using a targeted search strategy (using Espacenet), leading to more than 250 patents from 2006 to the end of 2016, filed globally. These represent over 110 different inventions (several ones are protected with multiple patents in different countries).



Inventions were analysed by region and main field they addressed, the results were synthesised, and a concise analysis of each invention/patent was added. The analysis details application focus, identified problems & needs, overall proposed solution and key elements for each invention/patent.



Results from the search show that the main application fields were in dental, followed by orthopedics and general medical. Other fields included tissue engineering, monitoring & diagnostic, data, CMF, hearing devices, spine, orthosis, cancer surgery and airway devices. [A structured and more detailed synthesis is provided in the report after purchase in its executive summary and IP landscape section]. Patents were filed by many different companies, universities and individuals. Most companies or universities had only one invention under protection. But in several cases a single invention was protected with multiple patents in different countries. Most patents were filed as WIPO, Chinese, European or US patents.



To know more about report and who is it suited for, head over to:

https://www.bharatbook.com/medical-devices-market-research-reports-956735/global-intellectual-property-patent-landscape-3d-printing-medical-technology.html

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureauis the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you.

Contact us:

Bharat Book Bureau

W: http://www.bharatbook.com

E: info@bharatbook.com

P: +91-22-27810772 / 27810773



LinkedIn :http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Twitter :https://twitter.com/researchbook

Blog :https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/