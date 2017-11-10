Azure Power Global Limited, one of the largest independent solar power producers in India, has announced its consolidated results under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.
The company's operating and committed megawatts has increased from 360 MW to 1,381 MW year on year, and with the new 250 MW project, announced on October 16, has brought the capacity to 1,631 MW. Therefore, because of that the company's electricity generation during the six months until end of September has increased by 306 million kWh, or 111%, to 581 million kWh and total revenue during the same six months was INR 3,701.7 million ($ 56.7 million), up 93% from INR 1,916.6 million during the same period in 2016.
Effect of decreasing module prices
The decreasing solar module prices and the reduction in the balance of system costs has significant ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...