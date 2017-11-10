As of September 30, 2017, Azure power has 1,381 MW operating & committed, an increase of 35% over September end 2016. Revenue for the second quarter was INR 1,823.8 million ($27.9 million), an increase of 104% over the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was INR 1,499.5 million (US$23.0 million), an increase of approximately 167% over the fiscal second quarter 2017.

Azure Power Global Limited, one of the largest independent solar power producers in India, has announced its consolidated results under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017.

The company's operating and committed megawatts has increased from 360 MW to 1,381 MW year on year, and with the new 250 MW project, announced on October 16, has brought the capacity to 1,631 MW. Therefore, because of that the company's electricity generation during the six months until end of September has increased by 306 million kWh, or 111%, to 581 million kWh and total revenue during the same six months was INR 3,701.7 million ($ 56.7 million), up 93% from INR 1,916.6 million during the same period in 2016.

Effect of decreasing module prices

The decreasing solar module prices and the reduction in the balance of system costs has significant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...