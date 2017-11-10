Further to our company announcement issued 1 November 2017, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of 50% of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm to PKA and PFA. The acquisition price will be paid in 2017, and the EPC contract payments during 2017 and 2018.



The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial guidance for the financial year 2017 or the announced expected investment level for 2017.



