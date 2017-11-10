Nasdaq Fixed Income Nordic has decided to extend the Series Term for 3-Months NIBOR Futures from twenty-four (24) months to thirty-six (36) months. Contract specifications and Quotation list have been updated accordingly (http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/common/der ivatives-rules/index.html).



The normal listing procedure is that one Futures Series shall be listed on each first listing day. As previously communicated the listing of Series 3NIBFRAZ9 will take place on 18th of December 2017.



To extend the Series Term from 24 to 36 months, four additional Futures Series will also be listed with clearing date from 2017-12-18:



3NIBFRAH0



3NIBFRAM0



3NIBFRAU0



3NIBFRAZ0



Further information regarding the NIBOR Futures and other Fixed Income Derivatives products can be found here.



Please contact Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income at fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com should you have any questions.