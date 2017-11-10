NEWTOWN, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Halitron, Inc. (the "Company," "Halitron") (OTC PINK: HAON), a multisector holding company, today announced preliminary revenue for the quarter ending September 30th, 2017.

Halitron, Inc. will total approximately $150,000 in sales due to the acquisition of the Hopp Companies, Inc.'s assets midway during the quarter. With HAON now realizing a positive cash flow, and as previously announced, this will be utilized to buy back shares in the open market excluding the following blackout periods.

15 Days prior to posting annual and quarterly financials.

1 hour at open

1 hour before close

3 days prior to a Press Release

3 days post Press Release

No more than 25% of the average four-week volume.

The quarterly financials will be fully disclosed as required by the OTC Markets on or before November 15th, 2017.

Increase in Authorized Shares

Per the agreement with EROP Capital, Halitron, Inc. was required to maintain a certain level of authorized shares. Therefore, the Company has increased its authorized common stock to 11 billion. A portion of the shares were reserved for the transaction and upon close of the contract, the reserved share agreement will be closed out and the shares will be available for corporate use.

Management will continue to adjust its capital structure and utilize its stock as a form of currency to acquire companies and assets, raise capital, and incentify employees and stakeholders to ultimately drive shareholder value.

Reverse Split

Management, as well as the Board of Directors, has evaluated the possibility of a reverse split to increase the share price of the stock but has elected to defer on any such action for the foreseeable future. The Board of Directors believes that the current business plan is very exciting, and the Company has tremendous potential to execute on its many business points to increase the value of its stock price organically.

About Halitron, Inc.

Halitron, Inc., a multisector holding company, is focused on acquiring sales, marketing, and manufacturing businesses, and then rolling them into an efficient, low-cost operating infrastructure. Management targets operating entities that can either benefit from current operating infrastructure or operate autonomously and offer an additional product or service to scale existing operations. For more information on Halitron, Inc., please visit: www.halitroninc.com.

Halitron is neither an underwriter as the term is defined in Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act of 1933, nor an investment company pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940. Halitron is not an investment adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Halitron is not registered with FINRA or SIPC.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Halitron Investor Relations

3 Simms Lane, Suite 2F, Newtown, CT 06470

1-877-710-9873

www.halitroninc.com

info@halitroninc.com



