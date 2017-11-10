On Friday, just as we got some good Ripple news, the relentless pendulum of market forces swung back the other way, causing XRP to drop 3.85%.
There's no mystery as to why it happened. Ripple prices kept rising as trading volumes rebounded, then they fell as trading volumes dipped. It's not rocket science.
That said, there is a silver lining of which investors should take note.
Namely, that XRP outperformed Bitcoin today. The Ripple to USD exchange rate may have returned to $0.208045, but the Ripple to Bitcoin rate is 2.01% above where it was yesterday.
At least this shows we were right about a reverse-rotation of funds from Bitcoin to altcoins. You can see evidence of.
