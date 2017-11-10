With reference to a press release published by Copperstone Resources AB today on November 10, 2017, at 16:00CET, the trading in the shares of Copperstone Resources AB (COPP B, ISIN code SE0001915190, order book ID 038904) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 16:20 CET followed by continuous trading from 16:30 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Joakim Strid, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.