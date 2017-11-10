Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Directors Notification

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

10 November 2017

Directors Notification

In accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.14, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by a member of the Board:

Mr Alastair Hughes will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The British Land Company PLC with effect from 1 January 2018.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.srei.co.uk

James Machon Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745212 Email: jm337@ntrs.com