

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 10 November 2017 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Results of General Meeting



Vast Resources plc, the AIM listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces today that all resolutions were duly passed in the General Meeting.



+-------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Vast Resources plc |www.vastresourcesplc.com | |Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) |+44 (0) 20 7236 1177 | +-------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser |www.beaumontcornish.com | |Roland Cornish |+44 (0) 020 7628 3396 | |James Biddle | | +-------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker |www.brandonhillcapital.com | |Jonathan Evans |+44 (0)20 3463 5016 | +-------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker |www.pcorpfin.com | |Duncan Vasey | +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 | +-------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+ |St Brides Partners Ltd |www.stbridespartners.co.uk | |Susie Geliher |+44 (0) 20 7236 1177 | |Charlotte Page | | +-------------------------------------------------+---------------------------+



The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR').



Notes



Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines.



With this strategy, Vast Resources commissioned two mining operations in 2015; the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania and the Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.



The Company has a broad portfolio of additional exploration and development projects in Romania and Southern Africa with significant potential for exploitation in the mid- to long- term. This includes the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine.



