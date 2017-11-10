An energy storage event organised by the UK's Solar Trade Association this week in London showcased the potential for energy storage development in the country. However, what the solar industry is currently targeting most eagerly is co-locating photovoltaics with batteries.

The Solar Trade Association's (STA) event titled "Storage: Market Access and Systems Integration" that took place this week in London offered insight into the various forms and usages of energy storage projects, ranging from projects behind-the-meter (e.g. residential batteries), to projects built aiming purely at the ancillary services market (e.g. offering frequency response services) or projects co-located with existed or new renewable energy plants.

The solar PV industry is very keen on this last category, especially after the recent commission of the UK's first subsidy-free solar PV plant co-located with a battery storage facility.

There are many challenges when retrofitting an energy storage component in to an existing solar power plant though. Luke Hargreaves, head of renewables at Great Britain's energy regulator Ofgem, told the event that the feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme defines in detail where the generation and export meters of a solar PV installation should be placed, and therefore there is very little room to adjust.

However, Hargreaves added, there is more room to consider ...

