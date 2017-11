The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30 weekly options expiring on November 10,2017 to 1,639.53 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets



