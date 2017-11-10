Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-10 16:31 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 12864036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) announced on October 30, 2017 a public offering of shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares started on October 30, 2017 and ended on November 10, 2017.



In total, 1 502 930 shares were subscribed in total amount of 21 041 020 euros during the subscription period. In total 1 833 different subscription order where received. The fund manager - EfTEN Capital AS subscribed the 87 272 shares offered to him and fulfilled the obligation arising from the management contract.



250 000 new shares, which were offered publicly to all natural and legal persons in Estonia, were oversubscribed 5,7 times.



The distribution of shares will be approved on or about 14 November 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.