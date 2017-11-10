

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump believes Roy Moore will drop out of the Alabama Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct are true, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.



Sanders commented on the allegations that Moore pursued sexual relationships with teenagers in remarks to aboard Air Force One on Friday.



A report from the Washington Post cites accounts from four women claiming Moore tried to initiate sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens and he was in his early 30s.



'Like most Americans, the President believes that we cannot allow a mere allegation -- in this case, one from many years ago -- to destroy a person's life,' Sanders said.



She added, 'However, the President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside.'



The statement echoes remarks by several Republican lawmakers, who said Moore should drop out of the race if the allegations are true.



Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., was more forceful in his response to the allegations, saying Moore should immediately step aside.



'The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying,' McCain said. 'He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of.'



Meanwhile, Moore has vehemently denied the allegations, which he has suggested are a last-ditch attempt by political opponents to derail his campaign.



'The Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I've EVER faced!' Moore said on Twitter on Thursday. 'We are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message.'



'Our children and grandchildren's futures are on the line,' he added. 'So rest assured - I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight!'



A former state Supreme Court chief justice, Moore has previously come under fire for controversial remarks about gays and Muslims.



Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in the race to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The election is scheduled for December 12th.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX