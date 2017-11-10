The "Bentonite Market in Germany: 2017-2021 Review" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report brings together facts and figures about bentonite market in Germany covering period of 2011-2021. Statistics, experts' opinions and estimations are given.

The report about bentonite market in Germany covers:

Reserves, mines, production

Manufacturers

Demand structure, trends

Consumers

Prices

Market forecast



Buying the report means:

Availability of key statistics about bentonite market in Germany (historical and forecast)

Allocation of country market players, their role in the market

Provision of data on demand characteristics

Identification of market potential

Key Topics Covered:

1. OVERVIEW OF BENTONITE MARKET IN GERMANY

2. RESERVES IN GERMANY

2.1. Deposits

3. BENTONITE SUPPLY IN GERMANY

3.1. Germany output in 2011-2016

3.2. Germany production shares in global market and in regional market (2011-2016)

4. BENTONITE DEMAND IN GERMANY

4.1. Demand structure, 2016

4.2. Germany consumption in 2011-2016

5. BENTONITE TRADE IN GERMANY

5.1. Export (recent years)

5.2. Import (recent years)

5.3. Annual prices (recent years)

6. FUTURE TRENDS IN BENTONITE MARKET to 2021

6.1. General market forecast

6.2. Bentonite output forecast to 2021

6.3. Bentonite consumption forecast to 2021

7. BENTONITE END-USERS IN GERMANY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23nsw3/bentonite_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171110005511/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Clay and Porcelain