Toshiba has posted a group net loss of JPY 49.8 billion ($439.5 million) for the first half of the current Japanese fiscal year, but the bleak outlook for its solar operations is the least of its concerns, as it struggles to cover losses from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear business and avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).The Japanese industrial giant - which operates several PV-related businesses under its Energy Systems and Solutions division - is now mulling a share placement to raise up to JPY 600 billion, according to reports. The potential stake sale is one of several measures Toshiba may resort to if the planned JPY 2 trillion sale of its flash memory chip business to a consortium led by Bain Capital is not finalized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...