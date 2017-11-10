On Friday, capital outflows from cryptocurrencies put Litecoin prices under pressure, yet LTC refused to break below $60.00, or even $61.00, for that matter. This may change, of course, but it was heartening to see some resiliency in Litecoin.That's why investors shouldn't worry too much about the Litecoin to USD exchange rate falling 2.12%. It isn't good Litecoin news, but that doesn't mean investors should break out the Kleenex. There's a silver lining here-the Litecoin to Bitcoin rate appreciated 3.1%.While this may not seem like much now, try to remember what the last two weeks have looked like. On one hand, BTC was experiencing a rocket ride to the moon, and on.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...