Competitive vendor landscape

Globally, many vendors are present in the global battery market in telecommunications and the market is almost in the developing stage (not completely developed). There is a competition for higher market share by several small and medium enterprises as well as large market players. The competition among existing players is likely to increase due to the introduction of increased investments and new technologies in the market. Local or regional vendors are dominating the market in many underdeveloped and developing countries. The need for energy-efficient technology is predicted to drive the growth of the market.

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for energy storage research, "One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the rise of green telecom towers. In North America, particularly in the US, telecom tower and infrastructure operators are under tremendous pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. Thus, green telecom power systems are being used by manufacturers of telecom power systems to expand their product portfolio. Diesel generators are being predominantly used in the telecom sector. Therefore, diesel accounts for more than two-fifth of the total operating expenditure."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

East Penn Manufacturing

East Penn Manufacturing offers lead-acid batteries, wires, cable products, and battery accessories. It operates through four subsidiaries: East Penn Canada, East Penn International, Ecoult, and MK Battery. The business segments of the company are classified into transportation, motive power, reserve power, and wire and cable. The company sells its products through its private labels, including distribution through major auto parts retailers across North America.

EnerSys

The company markets, manufactures, and distributes industrial batteries and related products such as outdoor cabinet enclosures, chargers, battery accessories, and power equipment. EnerSys offers customer-support and related after-market services for industrial batteries. They majorly manufacture lead-acid batteries. These products are used to provide backup power to critical applications, applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, telecommunications systems, and other specialty power applications.

Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies serves the complex stored energy needs of customers worldwide. They offer services and systems that enhance vehicle performance and fleet utilization and to aim to reduce the risk of temporary power supply interruptions. Through its transportation segment, Exide Technologies offers a full range of SLI and lead-acid batteries for a multitude of applications. These products are made to fit automotive, trucks, SUVs, marine fleets, heavy-duty commercial vehicles, RVs, and many other niche applications.

GS Yuasa

The company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of batteries, power supply systems, lighting equipment, and other electrical equipment worldwide. GS Yuasa offers chargers, power tools, sensors and gas generators, battery analyzers, and membrane systems. The company's R&D division focuses on improving the operational efficiency of existing products and solutions.

Saft

Saft manufactures and markets non-rechargeable and rechargeable batteries. The company sells its products in Europe, North America, Asia/Oceania, MEA, and South America. Some of the company's subsidiaries are Saft Australia, Saft Batteries, Saft UK Ltd, Saft SAS, Alcad AB, and Saft Finance Sarl. The company caters to aviation, defense, marine, oil and gas, railways, space, and telecom industries. Saft is one of the major players in the primary battery market and offers primary lithium batteries.

