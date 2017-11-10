ORANGE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Democratic Party of Orange County (DPOC) Chair Fran Sdao today called on Congress to reject the Trump Administration's proposed tax overhaul, calling it "destructive for Orange County" and "cruel."

"Trump wants Orange County residents to foot the bill for massive corporate tax breaks, and it's a disgrace that Orange County Republicans in Congress won't stand up to him," said Sdao.

"It's up to Orange County residents to call Congress immediately and say 'no' to Trump's disastrous tax plan before it's too late," Sdao said.

Some OC residents could pay $10,000 or more in additional taxes each year if the Trump tax plan eliminates the "SALT" deduction for state and local taxes. Without the SALT deduction, Trump's tax plan could effectively double-tax residents of certain states, including California.

Trump's plan will make it harder for seniors to afford assisted living and nursing homes.

And just weeks after wildfires ravaged Orange County and many other parts of California, Trump's tax plan increases taxes on victims of wildfires and earthquakes.

Trump's tax plan eliminates deductions for medical bills, teacher out-of-pocket expenses, student loan interest payments, health savings accounts (HSAs), self-employed entrepreneurs, and many others.

Republican members of Congress are now attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act through Trump's tax plan, despite strong public support for ACA.

In addition, Trump's plan overturns the Johnson Amendment, opening the floodgates for religious groups and churches to engage in politics while preventing other non-profits from doing the same.

"Trump's tax plan is cruel," said Sdao. "Orange County Republican members of Congress are letting him get away with it. We the voters must call Congress now. We have to stop it before its too late."

Say No to Trump's Tax Plan: Call (202) 224-3121

The Democratic Party urges the public to pressure their Congressional representatives to reject Trump's disastrous tax plan.

Call the US Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121 to be connected to your representatives.

About The Democratic Party of Orange County

The Democratic Party of Orange County (DPOC) is the official organization for Democrats in Orange County, the nation's sixth-largest county. The DPOC is the third largest Democratic county in California (behind Los Angeles and San Diego) with more than 520,000 registered Democrats. To get more involved or donate to the Democratic Party of Orange County to help stop President Trump's agenda, visit our website at www.orangecountydemocrats.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Potucek

Communications Consultant

Democratic Party of Orange County

(562) 276-8514

rachel@ocdemocrats.org



