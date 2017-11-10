sprite-preloader
10.11.2017 | 17:55
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 10

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/11/2017) of £60.18m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/11/2017) of £47.52m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/11/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*267.37p17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*262.71p
Ordinary share price269.25p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV0.70%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share135.36p9,349,000
ZDP share price137.00p
Premium to NAV1.21%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 03/11/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.80
2McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.33
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.29
4Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.28
5Acal Plc Ordinary 5p2.13
6Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.10
7Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.07
7Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p2.07
9Gattaca Plc Common GBp12.07
10Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.00
11Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.89
12Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.83
13Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.82
14Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.82
15Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.80
16Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.78
16Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.78
18Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.77
19De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.70
20Strix Group Plc GBp 11.64

© 2017 PR Newswire