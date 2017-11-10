Friday Night Inc. Increases Production with Cultivation Agreement with Harvest Foundation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Friday Night Inc. ("Friday Night") (CSE: TGIF) (FRA: 1QF) (OTC PINK: VPGDF) is pleased to announce through its subsidiary, the Alternative Medicine Association (AMA), it has executed an agreement to provide cultivation services to another Nevada licensed facility owned by Harvest Foundation.

That facility, now under AMA's management, is conveniently located adjacent to the Company's current cultivation facility.

"We have been preparing for this agreement which will now allow both companies to significantly advance their respective business plans in the area. It will effectively double the canopy space under our control and greatly increase the quantity of our extracts and oil production to supply a growing market," said Mark Zobrist, Manager of AMA.

Under the agreement, AMA will use its expertise to efficiently cultivate its own proprietary, high yield strains in the Harvest Foundation facility. This will provide additional pounds of flower and trim to AMA and will provide Harvest Foundation the most economical means of meeting market demand for its products. Management believes this agreement will effectively boost revenues and profits for each company.

Ben Horner, the Director of Operations at AMA, stated, "We are excited to work with the Harvest Foundation management to achieve the goal of consistent, high quality harvests from their licensed facility. We have already populated all of their grow rooms with beautiful, mature plants ready to enter the flower stage. We expect our first harvest to be in late December of this year."

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company which owns and controls cannabis and hemp-based assets in Las Vegas Nevada. The company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding these operations within and outside of the state. Visit http://fridaynightinc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Joe Bleackley, Corporate Communications

604-674-4756

Joe@FridayNightInc.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "should," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including, the inability of the Company to take advantage of the cultivation arrangement and various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. Friday Night undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the Canadian Securities Exchange.

SOURCE: Friday Night Inc.