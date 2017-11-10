Baby Hair Care Products Market Growing Steadily at 6.20% CAGR to 2021 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Baby hair care products market considers the sales, volume, value and excludes new installations, shipments, retrofit, replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing need for natural and organic baby hair care products. The growing demand for incorporating natural ingredients in baby hair care product is growing. Consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic products and are more vocal about their desire to use organic products that are free from toxins or parabens for their children. The increase in consumer spending in countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia, has resulted in a greater demand for organic products that are comparatively more expensive than chemical products.

The analysts forecast global baby hair care products market to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2017-2021. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Innovative marketing techniques. Vendors in the global baby hair care products market are channelizing their efforts and investments into marketing and promoting their products. For example, the product packaging displays the benefits of using baby hair care products. Several companies use platforms like social media, exhibitions, and trade shows to showcase their products and present the safety guidelines and precautions related to the same. Such platforms enhance consumer knowledge and lead to increased sales by allowing visitors to interact with many vendors and receive information on the latest safety standards, technologies, and innovations in the market. Social media plays a vital role in online retail decision-making.

Main players in the global baby hair care products market: Artsana, Beiersdorf, Johnson & Johnson, and Pigeon. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Burt's Bees, California Baby, Earth Mama Baby Angel, Himalaya Wellness, PZ Cussons, Unilever, and Weleda.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Unsafe aspects of baby hair care products. The chemicals present in baby care products can cause damage as the child's hair is soft and delicate. The constant use of such products can induce eye and skin irritation. Companies and government are increasingly taking preventive measures to avoid the use of harmful substances while manufacturing these products for consumer safety. Babies require special but simple hair care. As the scalp of infants is fragile and the hair follicles are in the developing stage, they require gentle hair care. Parents prefer soft, gentle, mild, non-greasy products for their babies. The global baby hair care products market includes products such as shampoos, conditioners, hair oil, and detanglers.

