According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global calcium nitrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Calcium Nitrate Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecast for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global calcium nitrate market into four major application segments:

Fertilizers

Waste treatment

Explosives

Concrete

Calcium nitrate market in fertilizers

Fertilizers are the largest application segment that accounted 54.25% market share in 2016. The market is expected to accelerate at a considerable pace under the fertilizers segment due to the demand from the agriculture sector in APAC. The calcium nitrate market under fertilizers alone accounted for 45% of the total calcium nitrate consumption in Europe. Every day, around 200,000 people are added to the world food demand according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). To meet the demand, fertilizers are being used to improve the productivity of crops.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "Calcium is essential for growth of plants. It acts as an important component of plant cell walls. The intake of calcium improves the quality of yield, increases the shelf life, and protects the plants from stress and diseases. The constant supply of calcium is essential to receive a healthy yield, because calcium moves along with the water flow."

Calcium nitrate market in waste-water treatment

Increasing industrialization in emerging economies and in Central and Northern European countries is driving the demand for calcium nitrate. Often, they are used in factories and municipality waste-water treatment. It is used to reduce odor emissions caused by the formation of hydrogen sulfide in water. Odor caused by industrial wastewater can reduce up to 90% by treating the infected water with calcium nitrate. It is biologically friendly inorganic chemical that does not alter minerals in the water. It reduces corrosion and prevents water from turning septic.

Calcium nitrate market in explosives

Calcium nitrate is used in the composition of explosives along with an organic fuel component and water. The combination of the three is used as a base for the preparation of various kinds of explosives. It is used as an additive in explosives and is helpful in explosive applications.

"Calcium nitrate has numerous advantages over other inorganic oxidizing salts such as ammonium nitrate. Even in the absence of sensitizers and fuels, calcium nitrate exhibits fluidity and better sensitivity. Compared to ammonium nitrate composites, calcium nitrate composites are detonable in smaller diameters and at higher densities," says Kurva.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

ADOB

Agrium

GFS Chemicals

Sterling Chemicals

Yara International

