10.11.2017 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Announcement of FY March 2018 Period Dividend Forecast Revision

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, November 10, 2017

The Company announced at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 10, 2017 that it has decided to revise the dividend per share forecast as follows.

Record

  1. Reason for revision to dividend forecast

The company, taking into consideration its business performance, seeks to maintain a stable and continuous dividend distribution while securing internal reserves necessary to ensure stable corporate growth and cope with changes in the future business environment.

Regarding the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, as announced in the "Notice Concerning the Recognition of Extraordinary Gains (Gains on Negative Goodwill)" dated November 10, 2017, the company posted an extraordinary gain as a result of making The Prospect Japan Fund Limited a wholly owned subsidiary. Accordingly, we will increase the dividend by 1 yen per share to 4 yen.

  1. Revision detail
Annual Dividend
                         Q1          Q2          Q3          FY         Total
                         Yen         Yen         Yen         Yen         Yen
            Previous
            Forecast                              '•          3.00        3.00
    Current Forecast                              '•          4.00        4.00
     Current Results ã€€ã€€ã€€'•              ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€ã€€'•
    Previous Results
          (FY 3/2017) ã€€ã€€ '•          '•      ã€€ã€€ã€€ '•         3.00        3.00

Company Name: Prospect Company Limited

Representative: President and CEO Curtis Freeze

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact:
Representative Director
Masato Tabata
TEL: 03-3470-8411


