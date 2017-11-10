Honour House Founder Appointed Honorary Colonel with Canadian Forces

Promotion Approved by Minister of Defense, Hon. Harjit Sajjan, for Years of Service

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2017 / Honour House today announced that founder and president Allan De Genova has been promoted to Honorary Colonel, in light of his years of service to the Canadian Forces and to men and women in uniform across Canada through his work with Honour House.

"Col. De Genova has been a great support to the Regiment," said Brigade Commander David Awalt. "From acting as a connection between the reserve unit and community to the work he does with Honour House and Honour Ranch, we know he'll serve this position with distinction."



Honorary Colonel Allan De Genova, third from left.

Honour House provides a temporary home for veterans, military and emergency service personnel, and their families while they travel to receive medical treatment in the Metro Vancouver area. Many who visit are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The organization recently commenced work on Honour Ranch, a sprawling 25-acre property with trained horses and guest facilities under construction for occupation in spring 2018.

Honorary Colonel De Genova's immediate priority will be to bring greater awareness to the stigma surrounding PTSD and to expand Honour House's services to Ottawa, Halifax, and Winnipeg.

"It's been a distinct honour to work with the unit as Honorary Lieutenant Colonel for the past three years," said De Genova. "Receiving this promotion while surrounded by family and friends is a proud moment for me, and I'm eager to continue to work for our men and women in uniform across the country."

To learn more about Honorary Colonel De Genova's work at Honour House and how to support Canadian Forces and first responders suffering from PTSD, please visit www.honourhouse.ca or contact Craig Longstaff, General Manager, at craig@honourhouse.ca.

Media Contact

Ashley Letts

778 668 3867

ashleyletts@gmail.com

SOURCE: Honour House