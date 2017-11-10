Technavio analysts forecast the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) marketto grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global DBTmarketfor 2017-2021. DBT (also known as 3D mammography) is a widely popular imaging technique. It offers clear breast imaging through volumetric reconstruction of the breast from a countable number of low-dose two-dimensional projections obtained with the help of an X-ray tube.

The global DBT market is expected to undergo lucrative growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for 3D upgradation, especially in developed countries with high per capita healthcare expenditure. In addition, the sales of DBT equipment from high-end corporate hospitals and diagnostic centers are increasing owing to the end-users' demand for advanced breast imaging modalities for accurate imaging with no false positive results.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global DBT market:

Global rise in breast cancer cases

Technological advances in mammography equipment

Growing popularity of 3D mammography

Global rise in breast cancer cases

The demand for DBT increased significantly in recent years owing to the accuracy and superiority over 2D mammography. There is a countable rise in the number of incidence rates from past the 25 years, particularly among postmenopausal women. However, there has been a slight decrease in the breast cancer rate during 2010-2014. The breast cancer rate was found to be more in women who are involved in the workforce due to prolonged exposure to hazardous agents such as organic solvents.

Barath Palada, a lead medical imaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "In 2012, the European Breast Cancer Coalition estimated breast cancer incidences to be 361,600. One-eighth of the women population, who are aged 85 and below will encounter breast cancer in their lifetime. The US and the UK have one of the highest incidence rates globally."

Technological advances in mammography equipment

The upgradation of digital mammography units led to the development of modern and advanced 3D mammography equipment. The digital detector gives the crisp image with no limitations on breast size, and it detects cancer cells prior than analog and 2D mammography. Companies are collaborating to scale up technological advances for new product launches. For instance, GE Healthcare recently launched Senographe Pristina 3D Mammography, an advanced digital mammography system.

"Hologic developed its new product Affirm prone breast biopsy system, which is upgradable to allow 3D imaging-guided breast biopsies and provides clinicians more confidence through superior imaging, 3D biopsy capability, faster and easier workflow, and seamless 360-degree access to the breast. With this launch, the company has been ranked as the highest imaging equipment manufacturer of mammography in 2016 for the seventh consecutive year," adds Barath

Growing popularity of 3D mammography

The demand for 3D mammography is increasing at a significant rate. The shift of end-users toward the 3D technology in mammography is due to the accuracy in mammographic images. Vendors are strategically focusing on technological advances and new product launches for 3D mammography systems. The introduction of new generation DBT equipment enhanced the efficiency of breast cancer surgeries and treatments. Thus, the growing popularity of 3D mammograms is expected to drive the market growth.

Top vendors:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

FUJIFILM

IMS Internazionale Medico Scientifica

