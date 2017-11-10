According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global dimer acid market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Dimer Acid Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecast for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The global dimer acid market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for dimer acid from the end-user industries such as paints, coatings, and adhesives. Dimer acid is widely used in the synthesis of polyamide resins. The growing demand for polyamide resin in construction activities is expected to boost the market growth. Some of the key applications of polyamide resins are surface coatings, hot-melt adhesives, and construction materials."

The market research analysis categorizes the global dimer acid market into three major application segments:

Non-reactive polyamides

Reactive polyamides

Oilfield chemicals

Global dimer acid market by non-reactive polyamides

In 2016, the non-reactive polyamides application segment dominated the global dimer acid market and is likely to sustain the position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the extensive use of dimer acid in inks, paints, coatings, and metalworking liquids. The growing demand for non-reactive polyamide resins in end-user industries such as printing inks, paper coatings, and adhesives are also likely to drive the market growth. The increased consumption of non-reactive polyamide resins in the construction industry as anti-corrosion coatings is also likely to boost the demand for dimer acid.

Global dimer acid market by reactive polyamides

The reactive polyamides segment is likely to observe the fastest growth over the forecast period among others in the global dimer acid market. Reactive polyamides are semi-solid thick fluid with high-molecular-weight synthetic resins with amide linkages. The characteristics of reactive polyamides can be altered according to the application by modifying the percentage combination of dimer acid and polyamine contents with the degree of polymerization.

"Reactive polyamides are widely used as a cure agent due to its high compatibility with other resins such as alkyd resins, urea resin, phenolic resins, petroleum resin, melamine resin, polyester resin, and vinyl resins. It is widely used in adhesive and coating applications," says Hitesh.

Global dimer acid market by oilfield chemicals

The oilfield chemicals segment is expected to undergo considerable growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rise in the demand for products which are biodegradable and stay in liquid form at room temperature. Dimer acid is extensively used as corrosion inhibitors and as a viscosity modifier in oilfield chemicals. It is also used in oil field drilling muds and alkyd resins. Dimer acid is majorly preferred in oilfield chemicals due to its non-toxic and biodegradable nature.

The supportive government regulations are also fostering the use of biodegradable and less invasive oilfield chemicals. In oilfield, dimer acid is used in a wide range of applications such as drilling fluids and building blocks to produce corrosion inhibitors. It delivers excellent stability oil-based inert drilling fluids.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Croda International

Emery Oleochemicals

Florachem

Kraton Corporation

Oleon

