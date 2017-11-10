Anaplan included on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500' list of fastest-growing companies in North America

Continued demand for Anaplan's connected planning platform results in significant revenue growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Anaplan, a leading platform provider driving a new age of connected planning, today announced it ranked 144th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500', a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

"We're thrilled that Anaplan is on Deloitte's prestigious 2017 Technology Fast 500 list," said Anaplan President and CEO Frank Calderoni. "We continue to see strong demand for the Anaplan platform because companies see the tremendous business value in connecting data, people, and plans."

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world-class customer service in driving growth in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, Vice Chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, National Managing Director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's Emerging Growth Company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

Overall, 2017 Technology Fast 500' companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 135percent to 59,093 percent from 2013 to 2016, with median growth of380 percent.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500'

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies-both public and private-in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/aboutto learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business functionto make better-informed plans and decisionsand drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with18offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visitanaplan.com.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/601843/Anaplan_Logo_PR_Logo.jpg