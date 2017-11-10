

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A resolution requiring sexual harassment training for Senators, staff and interns was unanimously approved by the Senate on Thursday.



The passage of the legislation comes amid the recent wave of sexual harassment claims that has spread from Hollywood to Capitol Hill.



Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., co-author of the measure, said making harassment training mandatory sends a clear message that harassment of any kind is not and will not be tolerated.



'Sexual and workplace harassment is a widespread problem that affects too many women and men in too many places, professions, and industries,' Klobuchar said.



She added, 'Everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable at work, and the passage of this official Senate policy is an important measure to ensure that's the case in these halls.'



Under the resolution, sexual harassment training would need to be completed within 60 days and repeated no less than once each Congress.



Each employing office in the Senate would also be required to submit a certification of completed training, which would be published on the public website of the Secretary of the Senate.



On the other side of the Capitol, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has urged members and staff to step up their sexual harassment training and expressed support for a review by the House Administration Committee.



The committee, which has jurisdiction over the day-to-day operations of the House, is scheduled to hold a hearing on House policies and training on November 14th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX