sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,911 Euro		+0,299
+1,92 %
WKN: A112NG ISIN: US48273J1079 Ticker-Symbol: 1K2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
K2M GROUP HOLDINGS INC15,911+1,92 %