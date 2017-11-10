

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc Legal Entity Identifier: 213800GQ3JQE2M214C75 Director Declaration 10 November 2017



Further to the appointment of Giles Clark as a non-executive director of the Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 plc on 7 November 2017, the Company makes the following disclosure:



Giles Clark was a non-executive director of On-Sun Systems Limited from October 2011. The Company went into Creditors' Voluntary Liquidation in June 2014 with a deficit to creditors of £147,000.



There are no other disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment.



