KELSEYVILLE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/10/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) (the Company) announces today the company is launching a national distribution program for CBD Pet Drops and Treats in January 2018.

On October 25, 2017, CEO Daniel Rushford interviewed with Robert Sullivan on JUMP Television Studios to announce the company's new CBD Pet Drops and Treats. These products are the first of a line of products branded by the company under their own label. JUMP produces programming for BizTV.

Mr. Rushford was appointed as the new CEO and to the Board of Directors for Vet Online Supply on August 28, 2017. Dan has been working with canine breeding and veterinary services for the past 15 years through his company, rushfordsilverlabs.com, and he brings 20 years of successful knowledge, resources and expertise to enhance Vet Online Supply's growth plan in delivering quality products and services to the veterinary industry in the USA.

The company is now selling and shipping its own cannabis product line, in addition to its legacy veterinarian supplies line. The newest of the products are the Pet Drops, and the Pet Treats. CBD pet drops can help with arthritis, compromised immune systems, stress responses, aggression and digestive issues. Veterinarians are also finding CBD hemp can be useful in treating acute ailments like sprains and strains, torn ligaments, bone breaks and even during post-operative care to reduce swelling, pain and stiffness.

Mr. Rushford, CEO, stated, "VTNL is phasing out Concord products and focusing on its own name brand products to benefit the company with higher margins and increased profits. Currently we are negotiating a major contract to acquire the rights to sell certain pet products that are related to an advanced performance formula that supports gastric health, muscle development, proper immune function, and healthy cellular metabolism for the canine markets. This is a proprietary product where we will place retail sales with PetSmart stores nationwide."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products.

